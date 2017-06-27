LaVar Ball is again the talk of the town as he goes topless with The Miz

Published 12:16 PM, June 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – LaVar Ball does it again but this time, it wasn’t in the Staples Arena.

LaVar, together with his youngest son, Lamelo, and No. 2 NBA Draft Pick Lonzo, were part of WWE Raw and the Miz TV segment on Monday, June 26 (Tuesday, June 27, Manila time).

The spotlight should have been focused on Los Angeles Lakers recruit Lonzo but his proud father, LaVar, effortlessly took all the attention starting with his epic WWE entrance as he flapped his arms and ran all the way to the ring for a ridiculous finish.

The ring was also surrounded by mannequins wearing Big Baller Brand shirts, athletic apparel founded by Lavar which was inspired by the Ball brothers.

During the 90-minute segment, The Miz – who is currently the Intercontinental Champion – lauded a partnership between him and the Big Baller Brand.

“Everything you said would happen happened,” The Miz said. “It is an honor to sit in this ring with you and your family. The Miz and a Big Baller Brand partnership – it’s like a dream come.”

LaVar thumbed down the idea. “We were thinking more along the lines of somebody a little higher like my son. You’re a little too low for us right now," he said.

Things heated up between the two as The Miz unzipped his ring jacket. LaVar accepted the challenge and also took off his shirt.

Things are HEATING UP between @Lavarbigballer and @mikethemiz!!! #RAW #MizTV @ZO2_ pic.twitter.com/v9P43rfeSz — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017

After a staredown, Dean Ambrose's entrance music played and he came out, wearing a Big Baller Brand shirt.

No doubt, Ambrose saved the day for LaVar as The Miz was potentially going to get his hands on him.

“LaVar and the Balls wanted someone to represent the Big Baller Brand going into the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view that has balls. It has been said, ain’t nobody got bigger balls than Dean Ambrose plus I like free T-shirts," said Ambrose.

"Lavar & the Balls wanted somebody to represent the #BigBallerBrand going into Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view..." - @TheDeanAmbrose #RAW pic.twitter.com/OSfEf2GVp3 — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017

– Rappler.com