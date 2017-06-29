Jan Aro Regencia finds home in the cold, through a sport unfamiliar to most Filipinos: Ice hockey

Published 9:45 PM, June 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – For some, the skating rink located in malls is just an avenue to fulfill another bucket list with a date or group of friends.

But Jan Aro Regencia never looked at it that way.

Living in the tropical Philippines, ice hockey, especially with the pervasive basketball-loving culture, is a stranger to many.

But Regencia didn’t mind. Instead, he kept on playing.

When Regencia was asked why he pursued ice hockey than other sports, he simply replied, “Why not?”

Regencia, at 16 years old, already knows what he wants. Even though it's something a few only aspire to, he doesn’t care – Regencia is already on his way to making a name out of ice hockey.

Driven and passionate

The grade 11 student shared how he accidentally fell in love with the sport when he was watching his sister train as a figure skater back when they were kids.

Regencia, who was 9 years old during that time, still remembers the first time he was on the ice and it wasn't something to be proud of.

"I had blisters on my feet when I was starting and fell a lot of times," shared Regencia in an interview with Rappler last June 10, smiling as he reminisced.

"I also had a lot of bruises but I endured it all because I wanted to play."

Luckily, it wasn't long till his hard work was rewarded.

The year Regencia started taking ice hockey seriously was also the same time he entered his first international competition, the Malaysia Invitational Hockey Tournament.

In his young career as an ice hockey player, Regencia also managed to showcase his talent in Singapore, Hong Kong, and other local tourneys.

"Everything’s unexpected because there are others better than me but I’m lucky," said a grateful Regencia.

After 7 years in the sport, Regencia is one of the players chosen to represent the country in the 29th Southeast Asian Games. He couldn't be happier.

"It (SEA Games) is a tough challenge but I'm grateful because opportunities like this don’t just come by easily. I'll try my best to cope with others and win the games," Regencia said.

Small but smart

Ice hockey is a contact sport and Regencia is well aware of it. Despite his height and weight disadvantage, Regencia doesn't back down from the challenges of the sport.

Instead, he faces them.

"A lot of my opponents are bigger than me and I get scared sometimes while I'm inside the rink," shared Regencia who also experienced a bone injury after an intentional hit to the leg. "But I need to adapt."

"I am small. That's why I have to be smart in the ice."

Though ice hockey isn't a sport celebrated by many in the country, Regencia knows he will keep on playing because it has given him so many opportunities.

"When kids my age ask me, 'What sport do you play?' and I say 'Ice hockey, they'll ask me, 'What's that? Is that even a thing?' I'm the only one playing (ice hockey) in my school but I don't get discouraged."

"Because of ice hockey, my asthma suddenly miraculously got healed. It's a sport where I learn so many things and develop my character. My teammates are also good examples. Ice hockey has a bright future in the Philippines so I encourage them to try it," Regencia said. – Rappler.com