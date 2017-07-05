Rolando 'Junjun' Espina Jr, 43, covers 210.798 kilometers in 24 hours

Published 3:51 PM, July 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Marathoner Rolando “Junjun” Espina Jr, 43, set a new national record for 24-hour endurance run after he breached 210.798 kilometers in the IAU 24H World Championships held in Belfast, Northern Ireland, from July 1 to 2.

According to a press statement on Wednesday, July 5, Jovie Narcise of the Philippine Association of Ultra Runners confirmed the new record, beating the previous distance of covering 203.4 kilometers in 24 hours.

The Bacolod native, who works as a nurse in Dublin, Ireland, is likewise the first Filipino to finish the Spartathlon race in Greece last year, which is considered to be the toughest ultramarathon in the world. He will represent the Philippines again in this year’s Spartathlon Race this September.

Espina also topped the 102-kilometer Bataan Death March run in Luzon early this year.

The Philippines also had two other Negrenses on its team. Rex Brillantes, 41, ranked 130th in the men’s category after running 170 kilometers, while Jivee Tolentino, 40, covered 159 kilometers for 137th place.

Meanwhile, Mylene Elliot, 31, who hails from Bicol but is now based in the UK, finished 107th in the women’s category with her 135 kilometers in 24 hours.

Completing the Philippine team were their support crew, Amado and Blanche Damot, Pete Elliot, Fermina Mermeto and Eugene Brillantes. – With a report from Marchel Espina / Rappler.com