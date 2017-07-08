The team will participate in exhibition games against South Korean clubs in a two-week camp, before flying out to Kuala Lumpur for the SEA Games

Published 5:09 PM, July 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－ The Philippine men’s volleyball squad has a busy schedule ahead as the team buckles up for an international training camp in South Korea from July 20 to August 2 in preparation for the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

Headed by coach Sammy Acaylar and captained by former NCAA MVP John Vic De Guzman, the men’s team will participate in exhibition games against South Korean clubs during its two-week camp, before flying out to Kuala Lumpur for the SEA Games in late August.

But before heading overseas, the country’s representatives will see action in the first ever Philippine Super Liga-Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (PSL-LVPI) Men’s Invitational, where they go face-to-face against the men’s national team of Macau, the Imus Men’s Volleyball team, and the University of Perpetual Help men’s volleyball team.

Presented by the City Government of Imus and the City Sports Development Unit, the PSL-LVPI Men’s Invitational Mayor Maliksi Cup will take place from July 12 to 14 at the Imus Sports Complex.

Tickets are priced at Php 50 apiece, and the proceeds, according to the post, will be for the benefit of our national team in its upcoming SEA Games campaign.

De Guzman leads the roster composed of Relan Taneo, Geuel Asia, Alnakran Abdilla, Mark Gil Alfafara, Bryan Bagunas, Alden Dave Cabaron, Reyson Fuentes, Bonjomar Castel, Herschel Ronald Ramos, Jack Kalingling, Greg Dolor, as well as reserves John Eduard Carascal and Peter John Quiel.

The Philippines' last podium finishes came back in 2005, when both the men’s and women’s squads grabbed bronze in the biennial meet’s Manila edition.－Rappler.com