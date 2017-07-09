Cray timed 49.57 just a month before the Southeast Asian Games

Published 1:45 PM, July 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Eric Cray won the Philippines’ first gold at the Asian Athletics Championship in 8 years by finishing first in the 400m hurdles on Saturday night, July 8 in India.

Cray timed 49.57 in beating Chen Chieh of Chinese Taipei who came in second with 49.75. MP Jabir of India was third at 50.22.

The last gold was won by Marestella Torres in the long jump in 2009.

Cray's win was the first in this event since the late Abdulkadir Guiapar won in the inaugural edition of this meet in Marikina back in 1973.

Trenten Beram entered the semis with a Philippine record of 21.05, resetting his own mark of 21.12 in the 200 meters. The semis are set for Sunday morning and the finals later in the day.

Cray's win added to the Philippines' silver through triple jumper Harry Diones and bronze from pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena.

Obiena's 8 poles were damaged in the flight from India to Italy, dampening his mood as the Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia is a month.

Obiena went on Facebook to appeal for donations to buy his poles as the mishap left him with nothing to train on. – Rappler.com