Fil-Am Trenten Beram shows himself to be a contender for SEA Games gold after setting a new national record for the second time in 3 days

Published 11:21 PM, July 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Trenten Beram, one of the Philippines' 3 key Fil-Am tracksters, showed himself as a contender for the gold medal in the 200 meter dash in next month's Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia.

Beram, who lives in New York, clocked a new national record time of 20.96 seconds in the 200 meter dash at the Asian Athletics Championship in India. The previous record was 21.05, which he set in the preliminaries on Friday night.

The winner was Yang Chun-han of Chinese Taipei at 20.66. Second was Park Bong-go of South Korea in 20.76 and Femi Seun of Qatar ended in third with 20.79 seconds.



The 21-year-old Beram, who is second fastest among Southeast Asian 400 meters, has the fastest time in the 200 meters. The Vietnamese, including defending SEA Games 200m champ Le Trong Hinh, and the Thais were not in full force in India.

The Philippines won a gold from Eric Cray in the 400 meter hurdles, a silver from Harry Diones in the triple jump and a bronze from Ernest John Obiena in the pole vault.



The other Fil-Am athlete, Kayla Richardson, who is the defending SEA Games champ in the 100 meters, did not participate in India.

The national team will put the finishing touches to their SEAG preparations on July 20 when they resume training in Baguio. – Rappler.com