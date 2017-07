Bhay Newberry bags two gold medals in the Asean School Games

Published 7:21 PM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino swimmers competing in the 9th Asean School Games (ASG) collected 6 gold medals on day 2 of the tournament, Sunday, July 16 in Singapore.

Bhay Newberry, 14, clinched golds in the 200 and 100-meter backstroke events in the tournament.

Newberry also shone bright in the 200m backstroke girls aged 14-15 group junior national record and broke her previous record of 2:24.71 with a new 2:22.73 mark at the ASG prelims last June.

ASG 2017 began on July 15 and will end on the 18th. There are a total of 28 athletes representing the Philippines in different sporting events.

Soo proud of the Philippine Swim team! 8 years without any gold medals during #AseanSchoolGames now we've got 6 in the first 2 days!!! — Bhay newberry (@bhaynewberry) July 16, 2017

– Rappler.com