Published 11:19 AM, July 17, 2017

LONDON, England - Roger Federer insisted he fully intends to defend his Wimbledon title in 2018 despite delivering what many fans fear sounded like a farewell speech to Centre Court.

Federer, who will be 36 in 3 weeks' time, became the oldest Wimbledon champion of the modern era on Sunday when he defeated injury-hit Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 for a record eighth All England Club title.

It was also his 19th Grand Slam triumph and second of the year after marking his return from a 6-month absence with a fifth Australian Open title in January.

"We never know what happens," said the Swiss star, who had told the Centre Court crowd in his victory speech: "I hope to be back, I hope this wasn't my last match".

Federer first played Wimbledon in 1999 and won the first of his 8 titles in 2003.

He admitted the lessons of 2016, when he failed to win a single trophy and skipped the second half of the season to rest a knee injury, have taught him not to plan too far ahead.

"Honestly, ever since I had the year I had last year, I think like a year ahead of time, you know, with my schedule, fitness schedule, tournaments I would like to play," he told reporters.

"So I totally see myself playing here this time next year.

"But because it's far away, because of what happened last year, I just like to take the opportunity to thank the people in the very moment, and make them understand, yes, I hope that I'm back.

"There's never a guarantee, especially not at 35, 36. But the goal is definitely to be here again next year to try and defend." – Rappler.com