Treat Huey will skip the 2017 SEA Games for the US Open

Published 8:59 PM, July 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Multi-titled tennis player Treat Huey announced in a letter he will not be participating in the 29th Southeast Asian Games on August 19 to 30 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The doubles specialist Huey – who has won 10 SEA Games medals, including 3 gold – withdrew due to the overlap of dates of the SEA Games and US Open, which is set to happen on August 28.

"It was a very difficult decision, especially because I'm the 2 time defending champion for the Sea Games mixed doubles," said Huey.

"I'm also very upset I cannot make it but I decided to give honor to the Philippines in the bigger world stage through the US OPEN, one of the 4 most important tennis tournament in the world."

The 31-year-old Huey stressed he wants to compete in the US Open to have better chances of grabbing a spot in the Olympics.

"[I] want to represent the Philippines in the next olympics and the only way for me to do that is to have a consistent and high world ranking," Huey said.

"If I miss and don't do well in the coming US OPEN, I won't be able to defend my ranking points in the event last year and my world ranking will suffer."

Huey also shared joining the US Open is a way from him to qualify for the Asian Games next year and fulfill his goal of winning a medal for the Philippines.

Currently, Huey places 74th in the doubles world rankings. He turned pro in 2008 and has bagged 7 titles since then.

The Philippines had listed tennis players Francis Casey Alcantara, Ruben Gonzales, Jeson Patrombon, Denise Dy and Khim Iglupas on its SEA Games roster. A replacement for Huey has not yet been confirmed to Rappler. – Rappler.com