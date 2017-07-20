Shane McMahon is no stranger to high falls, but the WWE minority owner admits that the emergency landing was 'very unnerving'

Published 12:02 PM, July 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) personality Shane McMahon was one of two people rescued from a helicopter that crash landed off the shore of New York’s Gilgo Beach on Wednesday, July 19 (Thursday in Manila).

According to a report by ABC 7 New York, McMahon, 47, and his pilot were the only two aboard the Robinson R-44 helicopter when it landed on pontoon skids before 10:30 am local time.

"We heard some noise, and it became very clear to me that I could no longer continue flying the helicopter," pilot Mario Regtien said after the rescue operation. "So I decided to do an auto-rotation landing in the water."

"It's very unsettling when all the sudden you have something happen," the WWE minority owner said. "You hear a bang, and then you start saying, 'We're going to do an emergency landing in the water.' So yes, it was very unnerving. But again, Mario was super calm, which made me super calm. And we landed perfectly."

Neither were injured in the incident.

I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 19, 2017

McMahon, who also serves as commissioner of SmackDown Live, took time to share his thanks on social media for all those who came to rescue. – Rappler.com