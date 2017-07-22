One winner is a 7-year-old whose father comes from Marawi

Published 7:54 PM, July 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Three Filipinos, including a 7-year-old whose father comes from Marawi, won the gold medals in rapid chess at the ongoing 13th Asian Schools Chess Championship, which commenced yesterday, Friday, July 21 at the Liaohe Art Museum in Panjin, China.

Seven-year-old Al-Basher Buto won the gold medal in the Under 7 years category, sweeping the 7-round event ahead of Chen Zhiyuan of China and Kunal Patil Aditya of Indonesia.

Woman Fide Master Allaney Jia Doroy also scored 7 out of 7 to capture the Under-17 girls title ahead of Men JiaYi of China and Samantha Edithso of Indonesia.

Jerlyn Mae San Diego captured the Under-13 girls with a 6-of-7 ledger. She won over Nanjid Tsogzolmaa of Mongolia, who finished half a point behind, and Yuliya Khegay of Uzbekistan.

Buto’s performance surprised many, as last year, he could not write down his moves and the tournament director of a big event refused to allow him to play despite his ability. Now, it appears Buto could be someone to watch.

National Master Rudy Ibanez, who mentors NCAA champs Arellano University, was not surprised. He handled Buto for two months after he won his age group in the National Youth chessfest that qualified him to the 12th Asian Schools tournament in Iran.

“He is a raw talent. He played by ear but I taught him some openings, fixed his middlegame and endgame,” said Ibanez in a phone interview of the Grade 1 student from Cainta, Rizal.

Buto, said Ibanez, likes open games, opening with the king’s pawn as white and replying the sharp Sicilian as black. Ibanez said he has not handled him this year.

He is not surprised by the performance of Buto. “I expected him to do well in the rapid,” said Ibanez. The standard events are being held in this tournament which ends on July 30.

Three other Filipinos won silver in the rapid. They were Kylen Joy Mordido, who lost the gold on tiebreak against Sitora Saparova of Uzbekhistan in the Under-15 girls, plus Daniel Quizon and Stephen Rome Pangilinan, who were second in Under-13 Rapid and Under-17 Rapid events respectively. – Rappler.com