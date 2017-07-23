A 'beautiful' victory for new PWR Champion Billy Suede. Plus, a vacated title, all-out brawls, and more

Published 11:12 PM, July 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) returned to the Bayanihan Center in Pasig City on Sunday, July 23 for PWR Live: Bakbakan sa Bayanihan.

New PWR champions were crowned, while one champion was forced to relinquish his title. Plus, a monumental All Out War, a wild all-out brawl, a balls-out "Matira Matibay" match, and more.

Bago mag-'Bakbakan'

In the preshow opener, the affable Brad Cruz defeated Trabajador Kwatro with a flapjack

The Revo-Ranger then made his PWR debut to battle a T-Rex on the loose in an intermission segment.

Closing the preshow was Bolt versus Vintendo, who emerged from the "secret level" after showing his dark side at PWR Renaissance. Vintendo hit the "Animazing" wrestler with a low blow, making Bolt the winner via disqualification. Post-match, Vintendo delivered a chokeslam on Bolt.

All Out War, all-new champ

The Bakbakan sa Bayanihan main card kicked off with Trian dela Torre bravely facing The Apocalypse in an All Out War match.

At first, Trian toyed with the giant using fidget spinners and a bug zapper racket. But Apocalypse had enough of Dela Torre's schtick and brought out a bamboo stick and a utility ladder.

Trian produced a mini-ladder of his own, and even enlisted the help of his "piggyback ride", GrabCamus.

Trian opted to scale his mini-ladder to hit a splash, but Apocalypse moved out of the way. The big man then picked up Trian to hit his Death Bell for the victory.

After the match, the PWR Board awarded The Apocalypse with a new title belt, the PWR All Out War Championship. Senior referee Matt Roxas explained this is due to Apocalypse's undefeated streak in All Out War matches.

After the match, @pwrofficial awarded The Apocalypse with a new belt, the PWR All Out War Championship! #PWRLive #Bakbakan pic.twitter.com/wlzcHhrKIk — Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) July 23, 2017

Double whammy for Kakaibros

Next, the Punk Dolls (Martivo and Robynn) faced The Kakaibros in a tag team match. Kakaibro Mh4rckie was wooing Robynn for a date, but the Punk Rock Princess rebuffed him.

Mh4rckie along with Kh3ndrick (that's how it's really spelled) tried to win this match instead, but the Punk Dolls hit both men with their respective finishers at the same time and secured a double pin.

Bad Vlad is glad

Vlad Sinnsyk of the Deadly Sinns was on solo flight at Bakbakan when he faced SANDATA.

SANDATA pulled out all the stops to bring the eccentric Vlad down. But Vlad had SANDATA scouted, cancelling a Huling Bala and hitting a Musclebuster to pick up the win.

Vlad cancels the Huling Bala, hits a Musclebuster for the win #PWRLive #Bakbakan pic.twitter.com/InARdTyXt0 — Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) July 23, 2017

PWR Tag Title shenanigans

The YOLO Twins (with Ken Warren) headed to the ring for the PWR Tag Team Championship match... without their title belts. James "Idol" Martinez and Alexander Belmonte III of the Network "took home" the belts at PWR Renaissance. The Network returned it at Bakbakan Sunday, before the scheduled title defense.

The YOLO Twins isolated Idol from his corner early on. A hot tag to AB3 turned the tables, but Ken Warren distracted the referee to sneak in some shenanigans. A Two Night Stand finisher later, the twins hold on to the Tag Team Titles.

YOLO Twins and Ken Warren with shenanigans and a Two Night Stand for champs to retain the PWR Tag Titles vs The Network #PWRLive #Bakbakan pic.twitter.com/tDFCmIwSsA — Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) July 23, 2017

Chino Guinto vacates PHX Title

The injured PHX Champion Chino Guinto started halftime with a blockbuster announcement. After suffering a knee injury a few weeks ago, Guinto was forced to relinquish the Philippine Hybrid X (PHX) Championship.

The Golden Boy vowed to return to PWR all healed up, better, and more blessed.

Chino Guinto announces he will be out 8-10 months due to leg injury, thus is forced to relinquish the PHX Championship. #PWRLive #Bakbakan pic.twitter.com/nuspyybtD1 — Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) July 23, 2017

Upset win

Exit Chino, enter Warren, who demanded that he be awarded the PHX Title. Supposedly, he was Guinto's next opponent for the championship.

Instead, ring announcer Poch Estrada announced on behalf of PWR management that Ken will have a match, against Dax Xaviera. The YOLO Twins were sent to the back when they tried to assist Warren.

Dax pulled off an upset victory after countering Warren's Wi-Fi kick attempt with a roll-up. And upset Ken Warren was, leaving the ring surprised and dejected.

Sunday mayhem

The match between Fighters 4 Hire (Joey Bax and Miguel Rosales) and the team of John Sebastian and Peter Versoza escalated into a wild brawl after 3 referees got knocked out.

The PWR security crew failed to put a stop to the brawl, prompting many PWR superstars to rush toward ringside and pull apart the 4 men. Tensions were at an all-time high, but PWR General Manager Mr. Sy was not present to restore order.

'Matira Matibay'

Former PWR champions Ralph Imabayashi and Jake de Leon faced off once again, this time in a "Matira Matibay" or Last Man Standing Match. This stemmed from Imabayashi and Rederick Mahaba turning their backs on JDL as well as PWR fans at PWR Live: Resbak.

One-upsmanship was the name of the game, until De Leon tweaked his left knee as he landed on the canvas after a maneuver. Despite the disadvantage, JDL persisted, as he and Imabayashi dished out hard-hitting, no-nonsense strikes.

JDL found an opening to target Ralph's left arm and shoulders. But a Sonic Crusher out of nowhere from the top, care of Ralph, left JDL stunned. Staggering to get up, De Leon's left leg completely buckled; he failed to make the referee's 10-count. Imabayashi won the match, but he was also helped to the back after an apparent shoulder injury.

'Beautiful' moment for new PWR Champion

Billy Suede was on a mission to win the PWR Championship at Bakbakan. He didn't leave the Bayanihan Center empty-handed.

The Fil-Canadian wrestler challenged PWR Champion Chris Panzer at the main event. From the get-go, Panzer and Suede ran on all cylinders, exchanging rapid-fire moves. Things then got awkward when "Kiss Me" played on the speakers.

The action continued with Billy applying submission moves and Panzer throwing caution to the wind with corner kicks and a middle-rope suicide dive to the outside. Later, Suede drove Panzer to the canvas via a massive superplex.

Panzer and Suede hit their respective finishers in succession, but those weren't enough to keep each other down.

Panzer landed a kick, but Suede responded with a roundhouse kick. Billy finally set up Panzer for a second Sliced Bread #2. Three seconds later, "Beautiful" Billy Suede is the new PWR Champion.

Quick results

Pre-show: Brad Cruz defeated Trabajador Kwatro

Pre-show: The Revo-Ranger took out a T-Rex with a superkick

Pre-show: Bolt def. Vintendo via DQ

All Out War Match: The Apocalypse defeated Trian dela Torre; after the match, The Apocalypse was awarded the PWR All Out War Championship Punk Dolls (Martivo and Robynn) def. Kakaibros (Kh3ndrick and Mh4rckie) Vlad Sinnsyk def. SANDATA PWR Tag Team Championship: The YOLO Twins (Yohann and Logan Ollores) def. The Network (James "Idol" Martinez and Alexander Belmonte III) to retain the titles Dax Xaviera def. Ken Warren Peter Versoza and John Sebastian vs. Fighters 4 Hire (Joey Bax and Miguel Rosales) went to a no contest "Matira Matibay" Match: Ralph Imabayashi def. Jake de Leon PWR Championship: "Beautiful" Billy Suede def. Chris Panzer to win the title

