The pair prove that student-athletes can excel in both academics and in their chosen sport

Published 7:02 PM, July 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines— Former University of the Philippines Lady Maroons team captain Kathy Bersola and the country's first woman chess grandmaster Janelle Frayna were recognized among the Ten Outstanding Students of Metro Manila on Monday, July 24.

Proving that student-athletes can excel in both academics and in their chosen sport, the two made it to the list of awardees released by the Ten Outstanding Students of the Philippines organization.

Bersola earned her Sports Science degree in June and graduated as the first summa cum laude of the College of Human Kinetics. The former UAAP Best Blocker is also an incoming freshman at the UP College of Medicine.

Frayna, on the other hand, received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology diploma as cum laude and valedictorian of her class at the Far Eastern University.

Joining Bersola and Frayna on the outstanding students' list are:

Janvier Saclao Bastian (FEU-Manila)

John Rey Enjambre Burce (AdU)

Beverly Buco Cumla (LPU)

Jay-bee Reyes Landayan (TIP-Manila)

Zedrick Ferrer Laqui (DLSU-Manila)

Jan Laurice Nueva Magbuhos (St. Scholastica's College-Manila)

Raymond John Naguit (UST)

Lyonel To Tanganco (ADMU)

– Rappler.com

