Allaney Jia Doroy, a Grade 10 student from Agusan del Sur, wins the Philippines' lone gold medal in Panjin, China

Published 9:00 AM, July 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Though some Filipinos had been perched high in the seedings, only one 15-year-old girl from Agusan del Sur was able to earn the Philippines a gold medal in the Asian Schools Chess Championship in Panjin, China on Friday, July 28.



Allaney Jia Doroy, a Grade 10 student at Nazareth School of National University, won the Under-17 category on tiebreak against Indonesian Samantha Edithso after both scored 8 out of 9 rounds.



Doroy's victory came after the Fide Master's patient, positional game deserted her in the East Asian Juniors Tournament in Tagaytay, where her Elo rating sank from 2054 to 1927.



Her victory is certain to boost her confidence going into next month's national championship finals where she was the youngest qualifier last year. She is the only child of a husband who is jobless, and a housewife.

Allan, her father, said his daughter, whom he taught at the age of 8, changed her openings for this tournament. Veteran national master Ernesto Absin took over after a few years which resulted in tournament victories.

Stephen Rome Pangilinan, a Philippine Science student, was ranked first but ended second in the Under-17. Daniel Quizon was the top-rated entry in the Under 13 but finished fourth and Kylen Joy Mordido, top seeded in the Under-15, tied for second to fourth places.



Daren de la Cruz finished second in the Under-9 girls.



In other results, Lai Palasigue tied 5th to 8th in the Under-15; Jerish John Velarde was fifth in the Under-11; Sirhaan Poddar was 3rd to 4th in the Under-9; and Al Basher Buto was eighth in the Under-7.

In the girls category, Jerlyn San Diego tied from fifth to seventh in the Under-13 and Riza Mae Locmaoyan was tied for 14th to 15th. – Rappler.com