Jon 'Bones' Jones calls out Brock Lesnar after a violent third round knockout of Daniel Cormier at UFC 214

Published 1:52 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Jon Jones made his triumphant return after more than a year out of the octagon, destroying Daniel Cormier in the third round with a violent exhibition to reclaim the light heavyweight championship on Saturday, July 29 (Sunday Manila time).

The fight headlined UFC 214 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

After an uneven first two rounds, "Bones" Jones sent Cormier reeling from a left head kick and pounced on his opponent, taking his legs out with a sweep. With Cormier against the cage, Jones unleashed 17 unanswered punches and elbows, the last few of which were gratuitous.

The time of stoppage was 3:01.

It was sweet vindication for Jones, who was stripped of the title in 2015 for his involvement in a hit-and-run accident in his native New Mexico, for which he received 18 months of probation.

Jones had soundly defeated Cormier by unanimous decision in 2015, but Cormier picked up the vacant title with a win over Anthony Johnson, and two subsequent attempts to make the rematch were foiled by a Cormier injury in April of 2016, and a failed drug test before their rescheduled date in July of 2016.

Jones had last fought in April of 2016, decisioning Ovince St. Preux to win the interim title and solidify his shot at Cormier.

"I’m going to do my best to be the champion that you guys deserve to have. Daniel Cormier has been one of the biggest sources of motivation I’ve had in the last two, 3 years and I thank him for that and for pushing me to a higher level," said Jones.

Afterwards, Jones made no "bones" about whom he'd like to fight next, calling out former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar has not fought since his fight against Mark Hunt last year at UFC 200, which Lesnar initially won by decision before the verdict was overturned due to Lesnar failing a drug test.

HE JUST CALLED OUT BROCK LESNAR.

Jon Jones just called out Brock Lesnar. #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/HJWC4g90NI — GIF Elite (@GIFElite) July 30, 2017

“Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you meet me in the Octagon," said Jones (23-1, 10 KO).

Lesnar, who is currently in World Wrestling Entertainment where he holds the promotion's Universal championship, responded to comments Jones made calling for the fight beforehand, telling Associated Press: "Would I fight Jon Jones? Anytime, anywhere."

The UFC had earlier denied reports that Lesnar, who received a one-year suspension for his failed drug test last July, had reentered their USADA testing program, an essential prerequisite to a return from retirement.

Not everyone is a fan of the Jones-Lesnar fantasy fight. Alexander Gustafsson, the UFC's number two light heavyweight contender, took to Twitter to urge Jones to "stop asking for retired fighters."

"I've been waiting to put my hands on you and so have all the fans," says Gustafsson, who lost a unanimous decision to Jones at UFC 165 in 2013 but has won his last two fights.

The UFC announced a 16,610 attendance sellout and a live gate of $2,448,870 for the UFC 214 event.– Rappler.com