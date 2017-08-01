Novak Djokovic is most likely to fall further as he will not play again this season due to an elbow injury

Published 10:20 AM, August 01, 2017

PARIS, France – Novak Djokovic dropped one place to 5th with Stanislas Wawrinka moving up to fourth in the ATP rankings published on Monday, July 31.

Former world number one Djokovic will likely fall further by the end of the year as he has already announced he will not play again this season due to an elbow injury.

The main move saw German Alexander Zverev climb 3 places to a career high 8th.

Argentina's Leonardo Mayer was the biggest mover, up 89 places to 49th following his victory in the Hamburg Open.

And there was consolation for German beaten finalist Florian Mayer, who still moved up 45 spots to 56th.

Briton Andy Murray ramins top ahead of Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer 3rd.

Here are the ATP rankings as of July 31:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 7,750pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,545

4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,780 (+1)

5. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 5,325 (-1)

6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 5,155

7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,065

8. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,150 (+3)

9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,140 (-1)

10. Milos Raonic (CAN) 3,130 (-1)

11. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3,070 (-1)

12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,805

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2,560

14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,480

15. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,350

16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,335 (+2)

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,255

18. John Isner (USA) 2,250 (+2)

19. Jack Sock (USA) 2,200

20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1,930 (+1)

– Rappler.com