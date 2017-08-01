Interested triathletes still have a chance to join as there are about 100 slots up for grabs

Published 6:28 PM, August 01, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines – About 500 Filipino triathletes have answered the battlecry of "Maging Ironman sa Sariling Bayan" (Be an ironman in your own country) as they filled up half of the 1,000 intended slots for the first-ever Century Tuna Ironman Philippines happening next year, June 3 in Subic.

After years of clamoring for a full ironman to be held here in the Philippines, the Sunrise Events Inc (SEI) finally relented to organize one for its 10th year anniversary next year.

SEI opened the registration today online and also set-up an online registration station at the New World Makati Hotel wherein some 250 people showed up to register for the event.

"It was a gathering of athletes to register together, to make a commitment to join the Century Tuna Ironman Philippines on June 3, 2018," SEI general manager Princess Galura explained.

Those interested still have a chance to join the race as there are still about 100 slots up for grabs not only for Filipino participants but also for those athletes coming from other countries.

Galura said that registration will be open until the 1,000 slots run out. She added that they have decided to limit the participants to only a thousand because they wanted to be able to provide a special experience to each of the participants.

The 1,000 participants will not include the professional triathletes who will be taking part in the event.

According to the SEI general manager, they still do not know how many of the pros will be competing.

Galura also explained that they decided to hold it in Subic because it will be easier to hold the 180-kilometer bike leg of the race via the Subic-Clark Tarlac Expressway.

Participants will have to conquer a 3.8-kilometer ocean swim at the Triboa Bay, take the 180-kilometer bike ride at the SCTEX in two loops and end the race with a 42.2-kilometer run on the road offering the best views of Subic Bay also in two loops.

The lung-busting race will only have one category — the individual, wherein the participant could either be in the pros division or the age-group divisions.

The race will not have a relay category.

Galura said it is the best chance for Filipinos to become an ironman on their home soil while they are being cheered by their family and friends.

"They can bring their whole family in Subic and it will be cheaper," added Galura.

With 100 slots still floating, interested participants can avail of the early registration fee of US$650 until August 30, 2017. The normal rate of US$700 will be applied from September 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018 while US$800 will be charged to a late registrant from March 1, 2018 to April 30, 2018 should slots remain available in those periods.

SEI has been organizing half ironmans, otherwise known as the ironman 70.3, here in the Philippines for the past 9 years. For the first 3 years they held it in Camsur and for the last 5 years on the island of Cebu.

This year's Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines, the 9th all-in-all, will be held on Sunday, August 6. – Rappler.com