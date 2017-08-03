Rolando Gabriel Dy will face Teruto Ishihara, while Jenel Lausa faces Naoki Inoue at UFC Fight Night 117

Published 8:52 PM, August 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino mixed martial arts fighters Rolando Gabriel Dy and Jenel Lausa will get a chance to bounce back from cage defeats when they see action on September 23 at UFC Fight Night 117 at the Saitama Super Arena just outside of Tokyo in Japan.

Lausa will face Naoki Inoue in a 3-round flyweight (125 pounds) fight while Dy meets Teruto Ishihara in a 3-round featherweight (145 pounds) fight.

For Dy (8-5) is looking to show UFC fans what he can do with a full training camp. The Dasmariñas, Cavite-based fighter stepped in to face Alex Caceres in Singapore on June 17 on two weeks notice, and put up a strong effort before the fight was stopped after the second round due to an eye injury sustained early on from a left hand to the face.

“Deep inside I know if they gave me enough time I can beat Alex. But things like that happen,” Dy tells Rappler. “Now they gave me enough time to prepare against the best of Japan. I’m very excited to show my skills in front of the world and Japanese crowd.”

Ishihara (9-4) is also looking to rebuild his reputation following decision losses to Artem Lobov and Gray Maynard in his last two fights.

“He is a striker also so it will be a good fight, exciting fight,” Dy says, adding at least no one will cuddle. Ishihara confirmed that the battle won’t be fought on the ground, tweeting out “F—k the wrestling.”

Thank you for give me one more chance @ufc at September 23 in my home. Fuck the wrestling #1asian pic.twitter.com/DmJw2vlOBj — Teruto Ishihara (@teruto_ko) August 2, 2017

Lausa, also an undefeated pro boxer, will be banking on his striking ability against the 20-year-old prodigy Inoue, who is unbeaten at 11-0 and won his UFC debut in Singapore with a decision over Filipino fighter CJ de Tomas.

“He is a wrestler. I am a striker. It will be a good fight,” says the Concepcion, Iloilo native Lausa (7-3), who lost a decision to Magomed Bibulatov at UFC 210 in April.

The card will be headlined by the rematch between light heavyweights Ovince St Preux and Mauricio Rua. – Rappler.com