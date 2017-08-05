After back-to-back second place finishes, Moira France Erediano finishes atop the Alaska Ironkids 11-12 years old girls race

Published 5:41 PM, August 05, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines - Moira Frances Erediano first witnessed the Alaska Ironkids race from the sidelines in her hometown of Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. On Saturday, August 5, she watched the race from the front of the pack, and ended up atop the podium with the 11-12 years old girls title.

Erediano finished the race, which began and concluded at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City, in 34 minutes and 25 seconds.

The Alaska Ironkids is one of the preliminary events leading to this Sunday’s Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines, which will also happen on the island of Cebu.

This is Erediano’s second Alaska Ironkids title after she also ruled the same category in Subic last March.

The 12-year-old Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu student said she had really wanted to win the title in her category and started training for it right after last year’s Alaska Ironkids.

Erediano had started out as a swimmer. However, living in Lapu-Lapu allowed her to witness the Alaska Ironkids, which has been hosted by the city annually since 2012, and the exposure influenced her to try triathlon.

“The discipline as a whole because it is more difficult to excel in 3 different sports at the same time. not everybody can do it,” said Erediano. “Many can bike, can run, can swim but only very few can do it at the same time and excel from it.”

Erediano first competed in the Alaska Ironkids in 2014 and finished in 12th place. She improved to second place in 2015 and 2016, before winning top honors this year.

During Meet the Champs, a press conference held after the race for the winners, Erediano tearfully thanked her parents, especially her dad for preparing everything she needs for training every day.

The press con became a heartfelt moment when each of the winners expressed their gratitude and love to their parents for their support.

Another young Cebuano triathlete who wowed the crowd was Beboy Dolen who not only clinched the 9-10 boys title but was also declared as the fastest runner overall. He breasted the tape at 24:29.

Other Winners

In the 13-14 boys’ contest, Juan Francisco Baniqued of the Next Step Tri prevailed by a few milliseconds over Joseff Miguel Quirino in a neck-to neck battle towards the finish line.

Although both boys clocked a similar time of 38:50, the timing chip and a review of the video had Baniqued taking the title and relegating Quirino to second place.

Rounding up the top 3 was Adrian Thomas Dionisio who clocked 38:58.

The women’s side had no surprises with Alaska Tri Aspire’s Tara Borlain once again crossing the finish line way ahead of her opponents with a time of 41:34. She was also declared as the fastest biker overall.

Trailing her at second place were Cebu’s Nicole Marie del Rosario and Marielle Estreba. Del Rosario finished second with her time of 45:21 while Estreba settled for third place after clocking 45:46.

The 11-12 boys category was lorded over by Hyonde Keum who had a time of 35:28. Keum bested Glendwyn Giles Mariscotes who clocked 36:22 for second place and Matthew Justine Hermosa who salvaged third place with his time of 36:40.

Flanking Erediano in the women’s side were Sophia Psalm Belican who placed second with her time of 34:32 and Jeanna Mariel Cañete who finished third with her time of 35:03.

In the 9-10 boys category, finishing second to Dolen was John Christian Pabuaya who had a time of 27:21. And, ending at third place was Juan Alessandro Suarez who had a total time of 27:22.

The girls title was brought home by Kira Ellis who had the best time of 28:16 while passing the finish line at second and third places respectively were Alexei Gunhuran (28:41) and the younger Borlain sister—Franchezka who finished the whole race in 30:04.

The 6-8 years old boys category was dominated by Rafael Jopson, the son of veteran triathletes Noy and Amale Jopson. Jopson bagged the title after clocking 17:38.

Jopson bested Van Wincy Pagnanawon who settled for second with his time of 18:02 and Ryonde Keum who salvaged third place after managing a time of 19:57.

The distaff side had Kyle Enialle Toledana taking the title when she crossed the finish line in 21:18. Eleora Caelle Avanzado finished second after clocking 22:50 while Mireille Dee settled for third place with 25:21. – Rappler.com