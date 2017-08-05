Eric Kelly suffers a technical knockout loss to Kotetsu Boku and Joshua Pacio is submitted by Hayato Suzuki, but Jomary Torres pulls off the upset against Rika Ishige

Published 2:22 AM, August 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino fighters Eric Kelly and Joshua Pacio both suffered tough losses at ONE Championship’s event at The Venetian Macau on Saturday, August 5, but Jomary Torres was able to provide at least one bright spot for the country’s fighters.

“The Natural” Kelly (12-4) of Baguio City suffered his third straight defeat in the ONE cage, being stopped by Japan’s Kotetsu “No Face” Boku (26-11-2) at 3:27 of the third round. Boku showed he still had some fight left in him at age 40 and was able to take Kelly’s back and unleashed strikes until the fight was waved off.

Kelly’s Team Lakay gym mate Pacio (9-2) sustained his second submission loss in his last 3 outings, tapping out to a rear-naked choke from the unbeaten Japanese grappler Hayato Suzuki (17-0-2) at 3:17 of the first round. Pacio, 21, had challenged Yoshitaka Naito for the ONE strawweight belt a year ago, but lost in similar fashion.

It wasn’t all bad for the Philippines in Macau.

Jomary Torres, a Zamboanga native competing in just her second professional mixed martial arts fight, defeated previously unbeaten Thai Rika Ishige, making her tap to a rear-naked choke at 1:58 of the second round. Torres (2-0) had to fight out of an armbar in the first round and was able to drop Ishige with a right hand before snapping on the choke.

In the main event, Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil made his seventh straight defense of the ONE bantamweight championship, forcing Andrew Leone to tap out to a rear-naked choke just 107 seconds into the fight.

“I am here to stay. I welcome all challenges,” Fernandes was quoted in a press release. “I want to continue fighting. Whoever I have to fight, I will accept. I am always ready.” – Rappler.com