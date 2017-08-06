Eric Nadal Mediavillo, aged 47, went into cardiac arrest during the swim leg of the race and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital

Published 9:20 PM, August 06, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines - The 2017 Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines held Sunday, August 6 in Cebu was marred by the death of one of its participants in the 45-49 age category.

The fatality was identified as Eric Nadal Mediavillo, 47, from Laguna and a member of the PMMA Multisports.

Mediavillo went into cardiac arrest while doing the swim leg of the race. He was immediately brought to the Mactan Doctors Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our athletes following the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines in Cebu. The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of Sunday’s race and was properly transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated. Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we will continue to support,” read a statement from Sunrise Events Inc (SEI), the organizer of the race. – Rappler.com