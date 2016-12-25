Volleyball

Alyssa Valdez set to join Thai volleyball club - report

The former Ateneo star will pack her bags for Thailand next year as she is set to join 3BB Nakhonnont, according to a team announcement

Alyssa Rola
Published 6:17 PM, December 25, 2016
Updated 6:17 PM, December 25, 2016

INTERNATIONAL DUTY. Alyssa Valdez, who helped set volleyball on fire in the Philippines, will bring her intensity to Thailand. File photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines - Former Lady Eagles skipper Alyssa Valdez has planned out the next step for her volleyball career - this time, she’s going international.

The 3-time UAAP Most Valuable Player is set to join 3BB Nakhonnont, a local volleyball club in Thailand, starting January next year.

In their official Facebook page, the club finally confirmed reports on Christmas eve that they have signed the former Ateneo star to help lift its current lineup for the second leg of the Volleyball Thailand League.

As seen on their social media statement, 3BB’s head coach believes that Valdez will be the force in boosting the offensive and all-around game of the team.

The UAAP champ is expected to suit up for her new squad on January 29, when they take on King-Bangkok.

Valdez, who will soon reunite with former Bureau of Customs teammates Kanjana Kuthaisong and Natthanicha Jaisaen, was also tapped to play for the Thai-Denmark Super League in 2017.

The 23-year-old Valdez has yet to mention it on her social media platforms but did tweet a picture of herself with a cross about Christmas, adding "Remembering the reason for the season." – Rappler.com