George Pascua returns to PSL, vows to put Cignal back on top

The former Petron mentor will make his PSL coaching comeback this year after signing a deal with Cignal

MANILA, Philippines - After finishing at the bottom of the Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix ladder last year, the Cignal HD Spikers rang in 2017 with a major shakeup in their coaching staff.

The HD Spikers formally acquired George Pascua as their new head coach on Wednesday, January 4.

The announcement was made just a day after former shot-caller Sammy Acaylar forwarded his resignation to the management.

“For me, new challenge ‘yun and happy ako to work sa new team,” Pascua shared to Rappler upon signing the deal on Wednesday.

(For me, it’s a new challenge and I’m happy to work with a new team.)

Pascua is best remembered for catapulting Petron to its first Grand Prix title back in 2014. The mentor followed it up by steering Petron to an undefeated title run in the 2015 PSL All-Filipino, completing a rare 13-0 tournament sweep with the help of veteran players Rachel Anne Daquis, Aby Marano, Dindin Santiago Manabat, and Fille Cainglet-Cayetano.

The former coach of the year failed to see action in the 2016 Grand Prix after getting replaced by then-assistant coach Shaq delos Santos.

In his PSL return, Pascua hopes that this year will hold a different chapter for his new family.

“Merong pagbabago [na maaasahan this year]. Lalo na ‘yung sa training and program.”

(There will be changes this year, especially with the training and program of Cignal.)

Pascua will soon be working with a core lineup of Paneng Mercado, Mylene Paat, Janine Marciano, Cherry Vivas, and Jheck Dionela. Meanwhile, former HD spiker Michelle Laborte will reportedly serve as an assistant coach for the squad this year.

Asked what his ultimate goal was as a returning coach, Pascua kept it short and simple.

“To put Cignal on top.” – Rappler.com