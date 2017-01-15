The former Lady Spiker is ready to start a new PSL chapter after joining Petron

MANILA, Philippines – Three-time UAAP champion Mika Reyes will find herself in unfamiliar territory come next Superliga season as she recently inked a contract with Grand Prix runners-up Petron Tri-Activ Spikers.

The former De La Salle University standout was formally acquired by the team Wednesday, January 11, in an effort to solidify Petron’s frontline and fill in the massive gap left by CJ Rosario, who decided to pursue a career as a flight attendant.

The move will mark a complete change of scenery for the middle blocker, who will part ways with longtime mentor Ramil de Jesus and a few Lady Spiker friends from F2 Logistics.

“I still don’t know the final roster of the team. I haven’t actually met with the team yet. I only know the coaching staff,” shared Reyes, who signed her contract with Virtual Playground manager Charlie Dy and San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua at the SMC headquarters in Pasig.

What ultimately led to the tough call, it seems, was the alignment of Petron’s vision with Reyes’ career goals.

“We just based our decision to sign with Petron from our meetings with the management. I liked the importance they showed to me and my management agency," said Reyes.

Reyes made a name for herself in the collegiate ranks as part of 3-time UAAP champs DLSU Lady Spikers. She was also a vital cog for the Cargo Movers when the franchise landed its first PSL All-Filipino crown last August.

The Taft star also got to compete in the 2016 FIVB Women’s Club World Championships as part of F2 Logistics Manila.

Despite leaving her comfort zone and taking on the challenge of gelling with a new roster, Reyes assures fans that she will hold the same competitive spirit she did for her former teams.

“The supporters may expect a learning Mika – adapting to her new environment, but will still be the same competitive Mika they know – and might be even better.” – Rappler.com