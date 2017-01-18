The club shares photos of Valdez being greeted by the team's officials

MANILA, Philippines – Thailand volleyball club 3BB Nakornnont has officially welcomed Alyssa Valdez as one of the team’s imports for the second leg of the Thailand Volleyball League.

The club shared photos of Valdez being formally greeted by the team’s officials and coaching staff, as the former Ateneo star buckles up for her league debut this month.

In a separate post, Valdez, who flew to Thailand last Sunday, January 15, was seen warming up with her new teammates in 3BB Nakornnont.

The former Lady Eagles skipper, who appears to be wearing jersey no. 9 for the team, will see her first minutes of action against King-Bangkok on January 29.

3BB Nakornnont ended the first leg of the tournament with a 4-3 record. – Rappler.com