The former Ateneo star gets cleared to play for 3BB Nakornnont following an issue on her ITC, but will miss the first game against King-Bangkok

MANILA, Philippines - After clearing an issue on her International Transfer Certificate (ITC), Alyssa Valdez finally got the go signal to playfor 3BB Nakornnont at the Thailand Volleyball League.

However, the former Ateneo star will have to wait another day for her much anticipated Thai debut.

A day before seeing action against King-Bangkok, reports surfaced claiming that Valdez had yet to secure her ITC - one of the requirements needed for playing overseas.

After gaining sufficient documents including a copy of Valdez’s passport and club contract, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) acting president Peter Cayco’s follow-up yielded a positive result as the UAAP champ finally secured her ITC on Sunday, January 29 - the same day of her 3BB debut.

Hate to inform you that Alyssa Valdez won't play for 3BB today. Still looking forward to her debut in the league. #VTL2017 — Thailand Volleyball (@thavolleyball) January 29, 2017

The official Twitter page of the Thailand Volleyball however announced that the former Lady Eagles skipper will miss today's game.

Perhaps, we have to wait for further information or updates from 3BB. Pretty sure eveything will be solved soon #thebestsyettocome #VTL2017 — Thailand Volleyball (@thavolleyball) January 29, 2017

A separate tweet shares that fans may soon expect an update from 3BB regarding Valdez' debut in TVL. –Rappler.com