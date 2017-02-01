The 3-day Luzon tryout saw the big collegiate names undergo physical, mental and emotional tests to find the players ready to represent the flag in the SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila leg of the national team open tryouts has come to a close, but the work is far from over for women’s volleyball head coach Francis Vicente and the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Incorporated (LVPI).

The 3-day Luzon tryout saw the big collegiate names undergo physical, mental, and emotional tests to find the players ready to represent the flag in the Southeast Asian Games in August.

The SEA Games committee will next fly to Cebu and Davao this month to check aspiring youngsters gunning for a spot in the final roster. After the visit to Visayas and Mindanao, the tough task begins.

“It’s not solely a decision of one person. Pag-aaralan naming mabuti, magmi-meeting kaming mga coaches (We will study it well, the coaches will meet),” Vicente told Rappler during the last day of tryouts at the Arellano Law Gym in Pasay City.

He said the full lineup will be determined objectively, and tha all participants from Manila, Cebu, and Davao will be assessed at the same time. If a player scores high in the criteria they are looking for, then she has a huge chance of claiming a ticket to the games.

“It’s a pool of 20; ira-rank lahat ‘yan [players]. So pupunuin ‘yung 20 na pool, then ira-rank mo ng 1,2,3,4. If you fall under those numbers, ‘yun na ‘yun (It’s a pool of 20; all the players will be ranked. To fill up the pool, you’ll rank the players that are number 1,2,3,4. If you fall under those numbers, then that’s it [you’re part of the team])," he said.

“Everything will be objective in a way. That’s why lahat ng mga results, black and white. Para walang masabi, so it’s fair (That’s why all the results will be black and white. So it’s fair; there will be no criticism)," Vicente added.

Aside from forming the final roster, the University of the East head coach also made sure to cover all bases required to help bring back SEA Games volleyball glory to the country. This year, Vicente aims to stay true to his mission and vision for the team to land a coveted medal finish.

“I get coaches na handpicked and evaluated also. That’s why importante ‘yung statistics, importante ‘yung conditioning coach. Most importantly, kailangan ‘yung PT [physical therapist],” shared Vicente.

(I get coaches that are handpicked and evaluated. The statistics and conditioning coaches are also important. Most importantly, we need a good PT.)

“Ang lagi lang nating tatandaan, ‘yung objective ng national team, podium finish. It has to happen (We should always remember the main objective of the national team, which is a podium finish. It has to happen)." – Rappler.com