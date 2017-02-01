The Queen Tamaraw joins the ranks of select legends as FEU formally retires number 3

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing is impossible.

Former Queen Tamaraw Rachel Anne Daquis could not help but utter those words during her speech, as she looked up to the rafters of the Far Eastern University Gym where her jersey number 3 now hung.

A few days before the UAAP Volleyball season kick-off, FEU held an emotional ceremony on Tuesday, January 31, to formally retire Daquis' number 3.

Daquis joins the ranks of FEU basketball legends Johnny Abarrientos and Arwind Santos to have their names permanently stamped on the school's sporting history.

In her speech, the former UAAP champ shared how the right amount of discipline brought her volleyball career success.

"Ang nagdala sa akin kung nasaan ako ngayon ay 'yung disiplina ko," said Daquis. "Disiplina bilang student-athlete. Hindi porke't student-athlete, athlete ka lang. So dapat student and dapat athlete."

(Discipline brought me here.You need to have discipline as a student-athlete. When you're a student-athlete, it doesn't mean that you should only be an athlete. You have to be a student, and you have to be an athlete.)

Daquis, who became the face of FEU volleyball during her collegiate stint, received love from current Lady Tamaraws as well as the whole FEU community.

We are always proud of you ate @rachdaquis03 ! Thank you for being an inspiration for all of us! Very well deserved! pic.twitter.com/rg0f2qTg2b — Bernadeth Pons (@bernadeth_pons) January 31, 2017

thankyou for inspiring us, queen! @rachdaquis03 ☺️ pic.twitter.com/b4on3tMI6n — Carlota Hernandez (@HernandezCM01) January 31, 2017



Daquis can only hope to be an inspiration to her fellow Morayta student-athletes. In return, she offered her utmost support for the Lady Tams this coming Season 79.



"Good luck sa mga games 'nyo, lalong-lalo na sa volleyball team. I know kaya nating pumasok [Final Four] and mag-champion. Andito ako sa likod 'nyo para suportahan kayo (Good luck in your games, especially to the volleyball team. I know we can make it and win the championship. I will be here to support you all the way)," she said. – Rappler.com