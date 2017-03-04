Alyssa Valdez sees action for 3BB in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez's 3BB Nakornnont team fell short against the Khonkaen Star in 4 sets, 27-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-19, in the Thailand Volleyball League on Saturday, March 4.

The 3-time UAAP MVP played saw plenty of action in the match, which simultaneously took place while her old team Ateneo Lady Eagles battled rivals DLSU Lady Spikers in UAAP Season 79 women's volleyball.

Ateneo, though, had much better luck as it defeated defending champion La Salle in 4 sets.

