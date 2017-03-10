Former UST Golden Tigress Jessey de Leon had planned to take a break after college to focus on architecture. Now she's back playing volleyball after signing with the V-League powerhouse Pocari Sweat

MANILA, Philippines － An icon of the University of Santo Tomas back in her time, Jessey de Leon made reports last year after announcing that she would be taking a break from volleyball to concentrate on her post-collegiate career in architecture. It didn’t take long, however, for the former Golden Tigress to cut her hiatus short as she inked another contract before 2016 ended.

De Leon, who last suited up in the 2016 Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference, signed a deal with V-League powerhouse Pocari Sweat and will soon see action with fellow UAAP stars Myla Pablo, Melissa Gohing, and Fille Cainglet-Cayetano when the new season kicks off next month.



For the 22-year-old middle blocker, it seems that her one true love found a way to sneak right back in.

“You know what they say, if it really is true love, it will find a way to come back,” De Leon told Rappler.

“That’s what really drove me to play again. It’s my love for the sport.”

De Leon, who helped propel RC Cola-Army to a bronze medal finish in the All-Filipino Conference, says she can’t promise anything about her V-League stint other than that she remains dedicated to offer the best she can for her new squad.

“I can’t really promise that I can give results. But [fans can] expect that I will do my best to contribute to the team, not just only through playing, but also through cheering and giving my heart and loyalty to them.”

Although it’s back to the court this year for the former Espana standout, De Leon still manages to squeeze all endeavors into her busy schedule. Apart from being an athlete, she also multi-tasks as a model and designer, owns and manages her own online shop, all the while slowly working on her dream to be an architect.

Asked how she successfully balances everything in a day, De Leon believes it’s always important to set priorities as a student, athlete as well as a working professional.

“It is important to set your priorities and just like way back in college, time management is still important.”

The former UST star likewise offered valuable advice for aspiring student-athletes who would also want to venture into other tracks－ that includes the right amount of dedication and a little bit of faith.

“Persistence will also play a big role, since balancing both sports and professional career is not a smooth-sailing path,” shared De Leon.

“Put your heart to all the things that you do and make sure that you offer it to God - everything will then follow.” －Rappler.com