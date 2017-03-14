Former UAAP stars Alyssa Valdez and Mika Reyes, as well as DLSU setter Kim Fajardo, lead the 25-woman pool of coach Francis Vicente

MANILA, Philippines – A host of the country's biggest women's volleyball stars are teaming up as members of the 2017 Philippine national team pool, which was announced on Tuesday, March 14, at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Former UAAP stars Alyssa Valdez and Mika Reyes, from Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University, respectively, lead the 25-woman pool of coach Francis Vicente.

"I'm blessed to be selected to the national team again. It's always been an honor to represent the country and I hope to make the final cut," Valdez, who currently plays for Thai team 3BB, said in a statement.

"I'm so thankful to be part of this team, alongside the experienced, skilled, talented and hardworking players. We're hoping for your prayers and support!"

Other collegiate names on the list include setter Kim Fajardo plus Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Aby Maraño, and Myla Pablo.

Teams will be formed from the pool to compete in the Southeast Asian Games by August this year, as well as in the Asian U-23 and Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship in August.

See the full list of pool members below:

Alyssa Valdez Mika Reyes Jaja Santiago Aby Maraño Dindin Manabat Lourdes Clemente Gen Casugod Maika Ortiz Marivic Meneses Aiza Maizo-Pontillas Myla Pablo Elaine Kasilag Gretchel Soltones Roselle Baliton Rhea Dimaculangan Kim Fajardo Denden Lazaro Bia General Kath Arado Kim Dy Dawn Macandili Kat Tolentino Maddie Madayag Rachel Anne Daquis Jovelyn Gonzaga

Also announced was the pool for the men's team.

Mark Deximo Relan Taneo John Kenneth Sarcena Geuel Asia Rey Taneo John Vic de Guzman Howard Mojica Alnakran Abdilla Mark Alfafara Dave Cabaron Peter Torres Lorenzo Capate Bonjomar Castel Reyson Fuentes Herschel Ramos Louwie Chaves Jack Kalingking John Paul Bugaoan John Carascal Eddiemar Kasim Esmail Kasim Pete John Quiel Anjo Pertiera Erickson Ramos Jeff Malabanan

