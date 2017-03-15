'None of our players received an invitation, men's or women's,' says athletics director Ricky Palou

MANILA, Philippines – Officials from Ateneo de Manila University on Wednesday, March 15, revealed none of their volleyball players from the men's and women's teams received invitations to join the Philippine national team.

"None of our players received an invitation, men's or women's," said athletics director Ricky Palou during a press conference.

"The players said they didn't get any, and if the athletics office got the invitation, they would have asked the players also."

The national team pools for men's and women's volleyball were revealed on Tuesday, March 14, and noticeably absent were Ateneo's ace setter Jia Morado and UAAP MVP Marck Espejo, sparking outcry on social media.

In explaining why they were left out, national team head coach Francis Vicente was quoted as saying invitations were sent to the players.

"She was invited," Vicente reportedly said of Morado.

Meanwhile, Morado's Lady Eagles teammates Maddie Madayag and Kat Tolentino were included in the pool, reportedly as "handpicked" selections along with De La Salle University's Kim Dy and Dawn Macandili.

However, Palou noted that both Madayag and Tolentino were surprised by their inclusion.

"They were surprised. 'We're in the pool? We didn't even try out. How can we be in the pool?'" he said.

Ateneo players were unable to join tryouts for the national team with the UAAP Season 79 volleyball tournaments still ongoing.

"Same thing with si Marck Espejo, hindi siya nakakuha ng imbitasyon (Same thing with Marck Espejo, he didn't get an invitation)," said team manager Tony Boy Liao, adding that Ateneo men's team coach Oliver Almadro told him Espejo had classes and the UAAP, hindering him from joining tryouts.

The women's national team pool currently consists of stars including former Lady Eagles Alyssa Valdez and Denden Lazaro, as well as ex-Lady Spiker Mika Reyes and current DLSU setter Kim Fajardo.

Liao said, however, that Ateneo players will not be allowed to join trainings with the national team as long as the UAAP season is still ongoing.

Teams will be formed from the pool to compete in the Southeast Asian Games by August this year, as well as in the Asian U-23 and Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship in August. – Rappler.com