Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player John Vic De Guzman will lead the men's volleyball team this year in Malaysia

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED)－ Former De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde standout and reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player John Vic De Guzman will lead the men’s national volleyball team in the upcoming 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia this August.

Virtual Playground, De Guzman’s management agency, shared the development on their official Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

Just In : @deguzmanjohnvic officially named as Captain of the PH National Volleyball Team for SeaGames 2017! @gretchenho @Andrei_Felix — Virtual Playground (@VPlaygroundPH) April 19, 2017

The high-flying spiker led the Blazers to their first Men’s Volleyball championship in the 92nd NCAA tournament way back in February, where he also won Best Opposite Spiker honors to go with the Finals MVP trophy.

Following a sweet end to his collegiate career, De Guzman became an early selection for the men’s national team pool which was announced last month. The Laguna native will once again serve as a skipper of his sport, this time for a chance to bring pride to the Philippines through a coveted SEA Games podium finish.

“Actually, hindi ko in-expect na ako ang mapipili,” said De Guzman during the PBA halftime show the evening of the announcement. “Basta ginagawa ko ang responsibility ko sa team. Hardwork talaga.”

(Actually, I wasn’t expecting to get chosen. I just do my responsibility for the team, it’s really about hardwork.)

“Ang difference lang [as captain of both teams] ay sa iba’t ibang schools sila galing, so kailangan mag-adjust.” (The difference [as captain of CSB and National Team] is that my teammates are from different schools, so we need to adjust.)

The men’ pool, which has yet to be trimmed down, consists of various athletes from the NCAA, UAAP, the Spiker’s Turf (now called the Premier Volleyball League Men’s Tournament) and CESAFI.

Despite coming from different leagues and universities, De Guzman, who is now practically assured of a slot, believes the team can share a unified vision as the selected group of spikers aim to snatch a medal in this year’s contest.

“Gagawin po namin ang lahat para makakuha ng medalya.” (We will do everything to get a medal)

With his focus on the SEA Games, De Guzman has decided to forego his plans of suiting up for the Premier Volleyball League, which will run from April to June.

“My management team, Virtual Playground and I have decided not to play in any commercial league for now to focus on our national team training,” shared De Guzman.

The Taft standout, in the meantime, conveyed his utmost support for his friends and teammates in the upcoming professional league.

“I will definitely be on the sidelines supporting my friends and past mentors in the upcoming PVL. I am wishing them all the best.”

The Benilde star will don the Philippine colors for the second straight time in the SEA Games as he had also flown to Singapore with the men’s squad back in 2015.

The Benilde star will don the Philippine colors for the second straight time in the SEA Games as he had also flown to Singapore with the men’s squad back in 2015.

Apart from his volleyball duties, De Guzman has also expressed interest in entering the entertainment industry. He landed his first major role in the Metro Manila Film Festival hit Seklusyon, where he played one of the lead deacons. －Rappler.com