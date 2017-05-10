The former UAAP rivals will team up in a fundraising event for the national squads ahead of the Southeast Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines - Alyssa Valdez and Mika Reyes, both prominent stalwarts of UAAP rival teams Ateneo de Manila University Lady Eagles and De La Salle University Lady Spikers, will team up for the first time ever in the ‘Clash of Heroes,’ a fundraising volleyball event benefiting the country’s national squads for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games this August.

The two collegiate standouts will banner the Pilipinas-Blue crew, taking on the other members of the national team pool in the benefit match which will happen on Monday, May 15 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Fresh from their celebration of back-to-back titles, newly crowned UAAP champions Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, and Dawn Macandili of La Salle will see action once again as they join Valdez and Reyes in the special event.

Jovelyn Gonzaga of Cignal, Kat Tolentino of Ateneo, Elaine Kasilag of Pocari Sweat, Bia General of Generika-Ayala, Frances Molina and Ria Meneses of Petron, Lourdes Clemente of Sta. Lucia, and CJ Rosario of Foton complete the Pilipinas-Blue roster.

Meanwhile, former Far Eastern University star Rachel Anne Daquis will lead a veteran-laden Pilipinas-Red team together with Aiza Maizo-Pontillas of Petron and Aby Marano of F2 Logistics.

Also included in the lineup from the red side are Denden Lazaro of Cocolife, Kath Arado of Generika-Ayala, Myla Pablo of Pocari Sweat, Gretchel Soltones of BaliPure, Jaja Santiago of Foton, Gen Casugod of Generika-Ayala, Maika Ortiz of Foton, Maddie Madayag of Ateneo, Rhea Dimaculangan of Petron and Roselle Baliton of UE.

The game also marks the reunion of former University of Santo Tomas High School teammates Valdez and Fajardo.

The ‘Clash of Heroes’ is organized by the PSC-POC Media Group in cooperation with the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc, and will serve as grounds for the final cut for both men’s and women’s national teams. – Rappler.com