MANILA, Philippines - Heads up, volleyball fans.

Ahead of the ‘Clash of Heroes,’ a fundraising event for the benefit of the Philippine volleyball squads participating in the Southeast Asian Games this August, was the announcement that Alyssa Valdez, Myla Pablo, and Elaine Kasilag will not be able to provide a show for spectators on Monday, May 15 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The news was shared by Rolando Delfino and Alan Acero, team managers of the Valdez’ Premier Volleyball League (PVL) club team Creamline Cool Smashers through the squad’s official Facebook page on Saturday, May 13.

“We regret to inform you that Alyssa Valdez will not be able to participate in the Clash of Heroes event on May 15, 2017,” the statement read.

“The Creamline Cool Smashers are in the middle of a tight tournament schedule in the Premier Volleyball League, where Aly has played in straight game days and has had to do more for the team in light of the continuing delay of the release of the ITCs (international transfer certificates) required for our imports to play.”

“We cannot risk injury to her from overplay.”

Even with Valdez’ non-participation, the Cool Smashers office said that they are still extending their utmost support for the Creamline captain’s duties for the national team, and are hoping for the understanding of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI)

“We hope the LVPI understands this decision. Rest assured that our team is committed to providing support to the extent possible for her to fulfill her commitments for flag and country,” the post added.

Valdez was tapped to play for the Pilipinas-Blue roster of the benefit tournament, alongside Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili, and Jovelyn Gonzaga, among others.

Meanwhile, Elaine Kasilag and Myla Pablo of the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors will also be missing the Clash of Heroes action due to injuries, according to a press release sent out by team manager Eric Anthony Ty.

"I wish that the organizers of the Clash of Heroes took the time to formally inform us of their intention to have our players participate in their event so I could have requested the PVL to reschedule our game on the 16th in order to give way to the Clash of Heroes," said Ty on his post.

"At all events, we assure our fans that we fully support both Myla and Elaine in their dreams of making it as members of the national team." – Rappler.com

