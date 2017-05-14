Champion behind champions: PH volleyball stars’ Mother’s Day tributes
MANILA, Philippines－ Behind every champion is another champion, and behind every athlete’s success is a mother figure’s unconditional love and support.
On Sunday, May 14, Filipinos celebrated a special day to pay tribute to all mothers, single fathers, and mother figures who have taken their roles as nurturers and served as inspiration for the next generation.
The country’s own volleyball stars are no exception, as they took some precious time off from on-court duties to celebrate the day with their moms and paid homage to them through social media.
Take a look below to see how some of your favorite athletes celebrated Mother’s Day 2017!
Gretchen Ho
The real #womaninaction If there are three things that I love about my mom.. First would be her SELFLESSNESS. She never stops thinking of us in any decision that she would make. She's always there to support us, and make sure we have everything that we need. Second would be her STRENGTH. She is able to endure anything and everything. Yet she still manages to stick to her strong moral character. Third would be her GOOD LOOKS I am proud to have a beautiful, cool, and young-looking mom!!! Hahaha! I love you mom! O ayan na ha, maganda ka na dito sa picture! It's time to be there for your mom like never before! Watch this video: https://youtu.be/321EaA3jJs4 (Link on profile ) #TimeForMom #LiveNeverBefore @LiveSmart
Tin Tiamzon
Kathy Bersola
Raising four big babies into decent, *intellectual*, and responsible giants ain't a joke. Don't know what I'd do or where I'd be right now without you, Mom. You inspire me to be excellent. Happy Mother's Day to my #MotherOfPearls -------------------------- Do you also have a pearl of a mother? Tell us about her. Don't forget to join our promo and get a chance to win a shirt from Perlas. #PerlasSpikers @perlasspikers
Aby Marano
I admire her so much for being such a strong woman - for raising us alone, for taking care of us alone, for working alone, for making sure things will be easier for us, for making us feel that she's enough and for loving us unconditionally. Thank you ma! Alam mo naman kung gaano pasaway ang iyong dalaga, pero love kita. #HappyMothersDay @evelynmarano How about you? How do you #ConnectForReal @rachdaquis13 @vinemarcella @jericoestregan
Gizelle Tan
Alex Cabanos
John Vic De Guzman
Kat Tolentino
－Rappler.com