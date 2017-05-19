PH Volleyball 18-man roster for SEA Games revealed, Mika Reyes is team captain
MANILA, Philippines— After months of rigorous training, the national team pool for women's and men's volleyball is now down to 18.
Head coach Francis Vicente announced the final lineup that will be fielded in this year's Southeast Asian Games on Friday, May 19 at the Arellano University in Taft.
Despite missing the Clash of Heroes on Monday, Alyssa Valdez, the country's former flag bearer, will once again banner the women's volleyball squad come August.
Also included in the list is Mika Reyes, who propelled the Pilipinas-Blue team to a come-from-behind victory during Monday's fundraising match. The Taft standout was also named team captain for the national squad.
Veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis, Aiza Maizo Pontillas and Rhea Dimaculangan also made the cut.
Here is the full list of the 18-person roster for SEA Games:
1. Dawn Macandili
2. Aby Maraño
3. Kim Fajardo
4. Lourdes Clemente
5. Denden Lazaro
6. Gen Casugod
7. Maika Ortiz
8. Mika Reyes (c)
9. Jaja Santiago
10. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas
11. Jovelyn Gonzaga
12. Rachel Anne Daquis
13. Roselle Baliton
14. Kath Arado
15. Ces Molina
16. Ria Meneses
17. Rhea Dimaculangan
18. Alyssa Valdez
Meanwhile, team captain John Vic De Guzman headlines the men's volleyball lineup which was also released on Friday afternoon.
Noticeably absent from the list is Blue Eagle and reigning UAAP MVP Marck Espejo, who also failed to suit up for the Clash of Heroes tourney.
Men's Volleyball 18-man lineup:
1. Relan Taneo
2. Geuel Asia
3. Bryan Bagunas
4. Alnakran Abdilla
5. Alden Cabaron
6. Mark Gil Alfafara
7. Reyson Fuentes
8. Jeff Malabanan
9. Bonjomar Castel
10. Hershel Ramos
11. John Vic De Guzman (c)
12. Jack Kalingking
13. Louwie Chavez
14. Edward Camposano
15. Greg Dolor
16. John Kenneth Sarcena
17. John Carascal
18. Peter Quiel
Both men's and women's lineups will still be reduced to a Final 12 before the games commence. —Rappler.com