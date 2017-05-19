Alyssa Valdez is named to the pool despite missing the Clash of Heroes fundraiser match

MANILA, Philippines— After months of rigorous training, the national team pool for women's and men's volleyball is now down to 18.

Head coach Francis Vicente announced the final lineup that will be fielded in this year's Southeast Asian Games on Friday, May 19 at the Arellano University in Taft.

Despite missing the Clash of Heroes on Monday, Alyssa Valdez, the country's former flag bearer, will once again banner the women's volleyball squad come August.

Also included in the list is Mika Reyes, who propelled the Pilipinas-Blue team to a come-from-behind victory during Monday's fundraising match. The Taft standout was also named team captain for the national squad.

Veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis, Aiza Maizo Pontillas and Rhea Dimaculangan also made the cut.

Here is the full list of the 18-person roster for SEA Games:

1. Dawn Macandili

2. Aby Maraño

3. Kim Fajardo

4. Lourdes Clemente

5. Denden Lazaro

6. Gen Casugod

7. Maika Ortiz

8. Mika Reyes (c)

9. Jaja Santiago

10. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas

11. Jovelyn Gonzaga

12. Rachel Anne Daquis

13. Roselle Baliton

14. Kath Arado

15. Ces Molina

16. Ria Meneses

17. Rhea Dimaculangan

18. Alyssa Valdez

Meanwhile, team captain John Vic De Guzman headlines the men's volleyball lineup which was also released on Friday afternoon.

Noticeably absent from the list is Blue Eagle and reigning UAAP MVP Marck Espejo, who also failed to suit up for the Clash of Heroes tourney.

Men's Volleyball 18-man lineup:

1. Relan Taneo

2. Geuel Asia

3. Bryan Bagunas

4. Alnakran Abdilla

5. Alden Cabaron

6. Mark Gil Alfafara

7. Reyson Fuentes

8. Jeff Malabanan

9. Bonjomar Castel

10. Hershel Ramos

11. John Vic De Guzman (c)

12. Jack Kalingking

13. Louwie Chavez

14. Edward Camposano

15. Greg Dolor

16. John Kenneth Sarcena

17. John Carascal

18. Peter Quiel

Both men's and women's lineups will still be reduced to a Final 12 before the games commence. —Rappler.com