The Philippine team loses in 3 sets to Japan's Hisamitsu Springs

MANILA, Philippines - The Rebisco-PSL Manila squad opened its Asian Women's Club Championship (AWCC) campaign with a crushing defeat, succumbing in straight sets to Japan’s Hisamitsu Springs, 17-25, 10-25, 14-25 on Thursday, May 25 at the Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace in Kazakhstan.

Rebisco-PSL kept up with the Japan representative Hisamitsu Springs in the opening minutes of the match, even hopping on an 8-5 lead to start. After dropping the first set, however, errors in reception and defense hounded the Philippine club as Hisamitsu exploded for a quick 20-6 cushion in the second.

Moriya Fumika topscored for Hisamitsu with 14 points coming off 10 attacks, two blocks and two aces.

Taura Yuka meanwhile led Japan’s offense as she put up 12 markers all from excellent spikes.

Jaja Santiago, who also suited up as an open hitter instead of manning the middle, had a game-high 16 points off 15 spikes and a block.

UAAP Season 79 Best Setter Kim Fajardo had 4 spikers of her own to go with 11 excellent sets.

The Hisamitsu Springs last won the AWCC crown back in 2014.

The Rebisco-PSL team is skippered by former Far Eastern University star Rachel Anne Daquis. Fellow PSL standouts Aby Marano, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Bia General, Lourdes Clemente, Maika Ortiz, Gen Casugod, Ces Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Rhea Dimaculangan also made the cut.

National team captain for SEA Games Mika Reyes and former Ateneo libero Denden Lazaro also headline the club.

Head coach Francis Vicente’s squad will next face Vietnam in Group B of the competition on Friday, May 26 at 1:30 pm Manila time. –Rappler.com