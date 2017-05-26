Vietnam's Vietin Bank overpowers team Philippines

MANILA, Philippines－The Rebisco-PSL Manila squad absorbed its second loss in the 2017 Asian’s Women Club Championship (AWCC) after yielding to Vietnam’s Vietin Bank in 4 sets, 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 14-25 on Friday, May 26, at the Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace in Kazakhstan.

The Philippines’ representative again started off strong on a 10-6 run as it was a close game to start Day 2 of the tourney. Vietin Bank rallied midway as they got more hits through the blockers, and gained the lead at the 16th mark of the opening set.

But PSL All-Stars refused to submit easily, as they held their own in both net and floor defense in the second. They also managed to limit their errors to 2 for a convincing 25-17 set victory.