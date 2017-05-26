AWCC: Rebisco-PSL Manila absorbs 2nd loss, falls to Vietnam in 4 sets
MANILA, Philippines－The Rebisco-PSL Manila squad absorbed its second loss in the 2017 Asian’s Women Club Championship (AWCC) after yielding to Vietnam’s Vietin Bank in 4 sets, 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 14-25 on Friday, May 26, at the Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace in Kazakhstan.
The Philippines’ representative again started off strong on a 10-6 run as it was a close game to start Day 2 of the tourney. Vietin Bank rallied midway as they got more hits through the blockers, and gained the lead at the 16th mark of the opening set.
But PSL All-Stars refused to submit easily, as they held their own in both net and floor defense in the second. They also managed to limit their errors to 2 for a convincing 25-17 set victory.
The Vietnamese club, however, bounced back come the 3rd set as it overpowered Rebisco-PSL 17-11 in the attacks department.
Thi Thuy Dinh produced a game-high 24 points, all off spikes, while Thi Kim Hue Pham added 15 for Vietin Bank.
Jaja Santiago once again anchored the Philippines’ offense as she finished with 17 markers on the board, while Aby Marano and Jovelyn Gonzaga had 10 apiece.
Team captain Rachel Anne Daquis contributed 9 markers for Rebisco-PSL.
Prior to this game, Vietin Bank fell to China’s Tianjin Bohai Bank in straight sets.
Rebisco-PSL Manila’s next match is slated on Saturday, May 27 where it faces China to round up the Group B preliminaries. Game starts at 1:30 pm Manila time. －Rappler.com