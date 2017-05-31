Jaja Santiago remains the top scorer for the Philippine club, anchoring the offense with 10 markers, all off spikes, to go with 5 excellent digs

MANILA, Philippines－ Rebisco-PSL Manila showed signs of life in the 2017 Asian Women’s Club Championships (AWCC), but wound up winless after falling to Vietnam’s Vietin Bank anew, 13-25, 18-25, 15-25 on Wednesday, May 31, at the Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace in Kazakhstan.

In the battle for 7th seed, Vietin Bank again capitalized on the Manila squad’s defensive lapses as it catapulted to a 17-8 start in the opening set, and listed 17 excellent attacks on the board compared to Rebisco-PSL’s 7.

The Pinay spikers tried to reverse the tables in the second, snatching a 9-4 run early on. But the Vietnam club kept its composure as it slowly grabbed the lead midway through the set following a reception error from the Philippine side, to later on wrap up with a 2-0 control of the match.

Pham Thi Kim Hue produced a game-high 16 points on 14 spikes, while Doan Thi Xuan had 12 points with two off blocks and 3 service aces.

Jaja Santiago remained the top scorer for the Philippine club, anchoring the offense with 10 markers, all off spikes, to go with 5 excellent digs.

Skipper Rachel Anne Daquis and Aby Marano added 7 apiece, while Jovelyn Gonzaga pitched in 5 points, 4 excellent digs, and 8 excellent receptions.

Rebisco-PSL had a chance to gun for the 5th seed in the volleyball tourney, but eventually succumbed in a gallant 25-23, 25-17, 29-27 stand against Iran’s Sarmayeh Bank on Tuesday.

Thailand’s Supreme VC and Japan’s Hisamitsu Springs came out as the top contenders after 5 days of eliminations, and will battle for the AWCC crown in the last match of the day. －Rappler.com