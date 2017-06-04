'It is only fitting for us...to recognize her achievements by helping her in the biggest battle of her life,' says PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico

Published 4:20 PM, June 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine SuperLiga (PSL) vows to lend a helping hand to 2016 PH Olympian Ian Lariba, who has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

The volleyball league, which will be parading its All-Filipino Conference starting this week at the Filoil Flying V Centre, will be donating half of the ticket sales for the first two play dates on June 6 and 8, according to PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico.

“Ian is the first Filipino table tennis player who made it to the Olympics,” said Juico, who was also the former chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Juico added that this will be the league’s way of ‘paying it forward’ as well as recognizing Lariba’s contributions to the Philippine sports community.

The former De La Salle University star landed Rookie of the Year honors back in Season 74, and had emerged as Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Seasons 75, 77, and 78. She also received the UAAP Athlete of the Year plum for both Seasons 77 and 78.

“It is only fitting for us, the Philippine Superliga, to recognize her achievements by helping her in the biggest battle of her life,” he further noted. “We hope that our little contribution will be a major help to her recovery.”

Defending champions F2 Logistics look to dominate the All-Filipino Conference once more, but will be challenged by powerhouse competitors Petron, Cignal, and Sta. Lucia in Pool A of the competition.

Meanwhile, Pool B compromises of Foton, Generika-Ayala, Cocolife, and Cherrylume. The top two squads in pools A and B will be grouped together, and will participate in a crossover quarterfinal against the bottom teams in the next round of the contest.

Tickets for June 6 and 8 game days are priced at P100, while the tourney’s opening ceremony on Saturday, June 10 will be open to the public.

Check out the full All-Filipino conference schedule here:

#PSLAFC Schedule. Games start June 6 & 8. FREE opening ceremony on June 10 Saturday. Live on AksyonTV from 5pm pic.twitter.com/8cPf28mAYQ — Philippine SuperLiga (@SuperLigaPH) June 2, 2017

－Rappler.com