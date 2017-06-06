The men's volleyball team will compete for country as 18 players vie for a chance to represent the Philippines in Malaysia

Published 10:42 AM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - It’s been 12 years since a Philippine volleyball team last stood on the podium at the Southeast Asian Games.

Both the country’s men’s and women’s volleyball squads have yet to snap their 12-year medal drought in their chosen sport, with the women’s team also capturing bronze in the 2005 Manila Games, and their last gold finish dating back to 1993.

The Philippine teams did not participate in the next 4 editions of the regional meet following the country’s hosting, but our return in 2015 failed to see either team make it to the semifinals.

This year’s coaching staff, headed by Sammy Acaylar, knows that his team's lack of international experience may end up being a critical weakness.

“Kasi sa ibang countries, sa Southeast Asian Games, matagal na silang magkakasama,” men’s assistant coach Michael Cariño told Rappler.

“Siguro ‘yung pinaka-kulang lang sa team so far is ‘yung exposure lang internationally. Kasi when it comes to local experience, marami na.”

(In other countries, their teams for the Southeast Asian Games have been together for a long time. Perhaps the team’s weakness so far is international exposure. Because when it comes to local experience, we have a lot.)

Head on the clouds, feet on the ground

While the neighboring countries’ national teams have already been intact for quite a long time, ours is just starting to build chemistry with each passing training.

But the coaches feel optimistic that the bond the team has shared over the last few months will bear fruitful results come August. As early as now, they have witnessed the unity and willingness of the team to bring home the victory.

It also helps that the mentoring staff sees a commonality in their athletes－ all humble, down-to-earth personalities.

“Siguro ang strength ng team namin is ‘yung lahat ng players namin, napaka-down to earth,” noted Cariño. “Kahit kung anong pinanggalingan nilang eskwelahan, kung anong ugali nila doon sa school nila, dito sobrang maganda ang ugali ng pinapakita nila during trainings.”

(I think one of our team’s strengths is that all of our players are down-to-earth. No matter what school they come from, their attitudes stay the same.)

Leading the pack

Leading the way for the Philippine team this year is skipper John Vic De Guzman.

De Guzman, former captain of the College of Saint Benilde, propelled the Blazers to a historic run of capturing the school’s first ever men’s volleyball crown in the 92nd NCAA season.

This time, however, it will be a whole new challenge as he puts the entire nation on his back as the squad guns for a podium finish in Kuala Lumpur.

“Sobrang na-shock ako, sobrang unexpected kasi noong nangyari eh,” was De Guzman’s reaction upon learning about his skipper duties.

“Doon palang sa moment na napili ako sa 18 players, masaya na eh. Pero noong nadagdag pa na naging team captain ako, sobrang challenge sa akin and a big responsibility talaga.”

(I was shocked, the whole thing was unexpected. I was happy just getting into the 18-man lineup. But then I was also named team captain, which is a challenge and a big responsibility for me.)

Getting captain duties was just the cherry on top for De Guzman, who had fulfilled his promise of bringing the trophy to Taft in his last playing year for the NCAA. To cap it all off, he also landed one of the leads in the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival thriller Seklusyon.

“Sobrang overwhelming, sobrang blessed ko ngayon taon, hindi ko naman ine-expect na ganoon ka-init ‘yung pag-tanggap ng tao [sa Seklusyon],” recalled De Guzman, who was also recently tapped to be a sportscaster for the upcoming Philippine Super Liga All-Filipino Conference.

“Then ‘yung championship crown na naging history sa Benilde na binigay sa akin this year, and naging team captain ako ng national team. Siguro ito na ‘yung taon for me na hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan sa history ng buhay ko.”

(It’s overwhelming. I feel really blessed this year, I didn’t expect the reception our movie got. Then there’s the historic champshipship crown for Benilde, and I also became national team captain. Perhaps this year is one that I will never forget for my whole life.)

Journey to the top

The journey back to the SEA Games podium will not be an easy course, but De Guzman believes the steady gelling of the group will eventually get them through the process.

Their greatest opponents are themselves.

“Pinaka-strength namin siguro is ‘yung pagiging family noong team,” the Laguna native shared. “’Yun talaga ang main focus at wino-work out namin.”

“Weakness namin is sarili nalang talaga eh - kung ano ‘yung mga iniisip [namin during the tournament] tsaka mga emotional stability talaga.”

(Our strength is how the whole team treats each other as family. That is our main focus, and what we’re really working on. Our weakness is just ourselves－ our mental and emotional stability.)

With the steady rise of women’s volleyball in the country, De Guzman also hopes that our kababayans would also invest time and support not just for men’s volleyball, but also for other sports that likewise deserve attention.

They are, after all, an avenue for making young athletes’ dreams come true.

“Sana po ‘wag po nating i-set aside ‘yung ibang sports,” said De Guzman.

“Hindi lang men’s volleyball pati ibang sports, na nangagailangan din ng suporta ng Pilipino kasi para sa atin naman ‘to at para sa bayan.”

(I hope people don’t set aside other sports. Not just men’s volleyball, but also the other sports that need the Filipinos’ support. This is for us and the country anyway.) – Rappler.com