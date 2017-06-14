Mika Reyes and Alyssa Valdez headline the women's squad, while John Vic de Guzman leads the men's team

Published 5:15 PM, June 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – About two months ahead of this year's Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Incorporated officially released both the men's and women's final volleyball rosters who will don the national colors and compete in Kuala Lumpur come August.

The official lineups for the Philippine volleyball teams, composed of the final 12 players as well as two reserves, were announced on Wednesday, June 14.

The women's national squad will be headlined by Mika Reyes, who was already assured of a slot due to her earlier captain ball assignment. The former De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spiker will be joined by 2015 flag bearer Alyssa Valdez, who was recently named Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference MVP.

Rachel Anne Daquis, who skippered the Rebisco-PSL Manila team in last month's Asian Women's Club Championships, was named a reserve alongside DLSU defensive specialist Dawn Macandili.

Check out the full list of the Philippine women's volleyball team members for the 2017 SEA Games below:

Denden Lazaro Kim Fajardo Rhea Dimaculangan Mika Reyes Maika Ortiz Gen Casugod Aby Maraño Jovelyn Gonzaga Aiza Pontillas Jaja Santiago Alyssa Valdez Ces Molina

Reserves: Rachel Anne Daquis and Dawn Macandili

Men's national volleyball team

On the men's side, NCAA MVP and former College of Saint Benilde stalwart John Vic de Guzman is team captain for this year's regional meet.

Cebuano spiker Alden Dave Cabaron from Southwestern University also made the final cut, while his Cobras teammate John Eduard Carascal was named a reserve.

Here's the full list for the Philippine men's volleyball team:

Relan Taneo Geuel Asia Alnakran Abdilla Mark Gil Alfafara Bryan Bagunas Alden Dave Cabaron Reyson Fuentes Bonjomar Castel Herschel Ronald Ramos Jack Kalingling John Vic de Guzman Greg Dolor

Reserves: John Eduard Carascal and Peter John Quiel

Both the men's and women's national volleyball teams look to snap a 12-year medal drought in the biennial contest, as both squads last won bronze during the 2005 SEA Games held in Manila. – Rappler.com