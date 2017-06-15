Gyzelle Sy is named Best Player of the Game after pitching in 12 excellent digs as well as 24 excellent sets

Published 8:54 PM, June 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors hacked out a 4-set victory against top seed Bali Pure Water Defenders, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 to claim the 2017 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference women’s division title on Thursday, June 15 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Despite a solid defensive stand by the Lady Warriors, the Water Defenders overcame a tightly contested opening set as they capitalized on their foes’ 9 unforced errors to run away with an early 25-20 victory.

The number 3 seed Pocari Sweat was able to to control miscues come the second set, and listed a 16-12 offensive advantage to turn back Bali Pure and level the match at one set apiece.

Krystal Rivers anchored the Lady Warriors and topscored with 27 points off 22 attacks, 4 blocks, and a service ace.

Alongside Rivers, Gyzelle Sy was also named Best Player of the Game after pitching in 12 excellent digs as well as 24 excellent sets.

The Lady Warriors bounced back from a tough Game 2 defeat, where they rallied to push the match to a decider but eventually dropped the 5th set to the Water Defenders.

Meanwhile, the Creamline Cool Smashers earlier bagged a bronze finish after thumping the Power Smashers in 4 sets, 25-20, 11-25, 25-20, 25-19 also on Tuesday.

In the men’s division, the Cignal HD spikers took home the championship trophy following a hard-earned Finals sweep against the Philippine Air Force. – Rappler.com