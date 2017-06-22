Newcomers Akari and Hapee Toothpaste are set to join the All-Filipino tourney and will compete with PVL mainstays

Published 7:31 PM, June 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will witness 8 teams vying for the second conference crown when the league debuts its Open Conference on July 1 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Newcomers Akari and Hapee Toothpaste are set to join the All-Filipino tourney and will compete with PVL mainstays Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors, Bali Pure Water Defenders, Creamline Cool Smashers, Power Smashers, Perlas Spikers, and Philippine Air Force Jet Spikers.

Lighting and technology firm Akari will be bannered by an Adamson University core led by Jema Galanza, who previously suited up for Creamline in the recently concluded Reinforced Conference. Head coach Airess Padda will again spearhead the San Marcelino-based squad in its build up for the collegiate contests.

Hapee Toothpaste will feature players from the University of the Philippines, with Isa Molde and Tots Carlos－ who last played for Perlas－ as the crew’s anchors, as well as Jerry Yee as the head shotcaller.

Pocari Sweat will look to add another title on its belt as they compete in year’s Open Conference, with stalwarts Myla Pablo, Gyzelle Sy, and Melissa Gohing leading the charge.

Meanwhile, former Ateneo Lady Eagles playmaker Jia Morado will reunite with teammate Alyssa Valdez as she is also expected to suit for the Cool Smashers this conference. – Rappler.com