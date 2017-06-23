The DLSU star will step in after Rachel Anne Daquis withdrew from the squad

Published 1:22 PM, June 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - De La Salle University (DLSU) stalwart Kim Kianna Dy will replace veteran spiker Rachel Anne Daquis on the women’s national volleyball team that will represent the flag in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Malaysia this August.

The Larong Volleyball Sa Pilipinas Inc, revealed on Friday, June 23, that the former Far Eastern University star has withdrawn her participation from the volley squad on Thursday night.

Daquis, who skippered the Rebisco-PSL Manila squad in this year’s Asian Women’s Club Championships in Kazakhstan, was named a reserve for the final SEAG roster alongside DLSU libero Dawn Macandili.

With Daquis out of the lineup, the women’s team headed by coach Francis Vicente has tapped Dy to be part of the roster that will also see action in the Asian Women’s Seniors Volleyball Championship from August 9 to 17.

Dy, who was monumental in La Salle’s UAAP women’s volleyball two-peat, was included in the initial training pool but failed to make the Magic 18 cut.

The women’s national squad will hold an international camp in Japan from July 17 to August 2 as build up for its Asian Seniors as well as SEA Games campaigns. – Rappler.com