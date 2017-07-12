Malacañang, through lawyer Concepcion Ferrolino-Edad, directs government agencies to hand out support for the volleyball tourney that will be held in Biñan and Muntinlupa next month

Published 4:31 PM, July 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The national government is seeking all the support it can get to ensure the success of the Philippines’ hosting of the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women's Championship on August 9 to 17.

Malacañang, through lawyer Concepcion Ferrolino-Edad, has directed all government agencies－ including government-owned and controlled corporations－ to hand out support for the volleyball tourney that will be held in Biñan, Laguna and Muntinlupa City next month.

The Office of the Executive Secretary released Memorandum Circular No. 20, which "directs all government agencies and instrumentalities to extend support" for when the country rolls out the red carpet for the 2017 Asian Seniors Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The document was signed on July 6.

“The hosting of said sporting event in the Philippines from August 9 to 17 in Biñan, Laguna will bring international prestige, publicity, goodwill, and economic benefits to the country,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team will be bannered by captain Mika Reyes and former Southeast Asian (SEA) Games flag bearer Alyssa Valdez, alongside former and current UAAP standouts Aby Marano, Denden Lazaro, Gen Casugod, Kim Fajardo, and Jaja Santiago.

Veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Ces Molina, Maika Ortiz, and Rhea Dimaculangan will likewise provide firepower for the national squad, while De La Salle University stalwarts Kim Kianna Dy and Dawn Macandili round up the team as reserves.

The Philippine crew will commence its Asian Seniors campaign against squads from Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, with its opener slated on August 9 at the Alonte Sports Arena.

The team will head to Japan on July 17 for a two-week training camp as buildup for the AVC tiff as well as the upcoming SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur. – Rappler.com