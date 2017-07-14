Skipper Mika Reyes and the national volleyball squad will fly to Japan next week for a two-week camp

Published 5:45 PM, July 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines－Mika Reyes is still fresh from capturing the Philippine Super Liga All-Filipino Conference trophy last night, but she already has her eyes set on the national volleyball team’s upcoming two-week training in Japan starting next week.

Reyes and the Petron Blaze Spikers dethroned the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, her former team in the league, to halt a two-year title drought via a thrilling 26-24, 24-26, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11 Game 2 victory on Thursday, July 13 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The celebration would be short-lived as the national team skipper prepares for bigger battles ahead－ this time to represent the country in the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women's Championship here and the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Malaysia.

“It’s gonna be challenging for everyone kasi ibang team ‘to,” shared Reyes during the team’s sendoff on Friday, July 14. “Sa years na nagbu-buo ng national team, isa ito sa mga sabi nga ni coach na skilled players talaga.”

“Naniniwala naman ako kasi lahat kami, andoon ‘yung willingness para mag-perform talaga.”

(It’s gonna be challenging for everyone because this is a different team. In all the years of forming the national team, this one, as coach would say, is made up of all really skilled players. I believe [it’ll be positive] because everyone in the team has that willingness to perform.)

Reyes’ former De La Salle University and F2 teammate Kim Fajardo likewise believes that even in the aftermath of some of the players’ PSL stint, the team’s mindset has already shifted to the anticipated overseas training, which serves as the major buildup for the two international tourneys.

“We all know naman na katatapos pa lang ng PSL. Pero ‘yung mindset namin, dapat nandoon na sa training. Tsaka syempre, kailangan magprepare sa mga next na competition,” Fajardo added.

(We all know PSL just ended. But our mindset should have already shifted to the training. Of course, we need to prepare for the next competitions.)

The women’s team will have its training and tune-up camp in Japan from July 17 to August 2, in preparation for the country’s hosting of the Asian Seniors Women’s Volleyball on August 9 to 17.

After the AVC tiff, the PH team will head to Kuala Lumpur to attempt to end the country’s 12-year podium drought in SEA Games volleyball. – Rappler.com