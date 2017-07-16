Three-time UAAP MVP Alyssa Valdez spearheads the Lady Eagles to victory

Published 7:45 PM, July 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines— The Ateneo De Manila University Lady Eagles and the De La Salle University Lady Spikers relived their rivalry once more, this time for a worthy cause, as they staged the Battle of the Rivals charity event on Sunday, July 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The Lady Eagles came out victorious in the exhibition game after completing a come-from-behind win, 17-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13.

The Katipunan-based squad was spearheaded by former team captain and 3-time UAAP MVP Alyssa Valdez, former UAAP Best Setter Jia Morado, national team member Denden Lazaro, former Finals MVP Amy Ahomiro, and Ella De Jesus.

They were joined by current and past members of the Lady Eagles including Bea De Leon, Jho Maraguinot, Maddie Madayag, Michelle Morente, and Fab 5 member Fille Cainglet-Cayetano.

The Taft crew were meanwhile led by skipper Cha Cruz, national team captain Mika Reyes, former UAAP best Setter and Server Kim Fajardo, and former Finals MVP Michele Gumabao.

National team member Aby Maraño, Ara Galang, Mel Gohing, Cyd Demecillo, Chie Saet, and Stephanie Mercado round up the Lady Spikers squad.

Tai Bundit and Ramil De Jesus called the shots for Ateneo and La Salle, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Philippine men's volleyball team participated in a scrimmage against the national team of Macau, and dominated the latter in straight sets, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15.

The one-day event also featured a skills segment where the country's volleyball players paired up with fans/guest players in various challenges in serving, spiking, and digging.

Proceeds of the charity event will be for the benefit of the student-athlete foundations of both universities as well as the Rebisco Foundation, Inc. —Rappler.com