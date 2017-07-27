LVP president Peter Casco says Greg Dolor's health is their primary concern

Published 3:24 PM, July 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine men's volleyball team member Greg Dolor will miss the 2017 Southeast Asian Games after sustaining a hand injury on Wednesday, July 26.

The former Far Eastern University stalwart dislocated his left pinky during the ongoing 13-day training camp of the men's squad in Suwon City, South Korea, as reported by ABS-CBN Sports. He was rushed to Soo Hospital and immediately underwent surgery to treat the fracture which he sustained during a blocking drill.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated acting president Peter Cayco will fly to Suwon to check on the hitter's condition, but revealed in a statement that Dolor will miss the biennial meet to fully recover from the injury.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Greg Dolor is already out of the Southeast Asian Games after dislocating his left pinky," the statement read.

"We know that Greg is a valuable member of the team and will play a key role as our men's national team shoots for a podium finish in the biennial meet," Cayco wrote. "But his health is our primary concern."

In his last UAAP stint in Season 79, Dolor was a key piece to the semifinal run of the Tamaraws, who advanced to the final semis stepladder phase but fell short against eventual runners-up National University.

Men's captain and former NCAA MVP John Vic de Guzman will lead the way for the Philippine team when they suit up for action in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia less than a month from now.

Fellow Tamaraw Peter John Quiel was tapped to take Dolor's slot in the regional contest, according to ABS-CBN. The 19-year-old reserve is now officially part of the lineup after earning the coaching staff's nod after Thursday's practice.

"We have two reserves – Peter Quiel and John Carascal. We coaches voted for Peter Quiel, all of us," said head coach Sammy Acaylar. – Rappler.com